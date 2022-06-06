Trina Solar ranks 'AAA' in latest PV Tech Bankability Report (Di lunedì 6 giugno 2022) - CHANGZHOU, China, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Trina Solar, the leading global PV and smart energy total solution provider, has been ranked 'AAA', the highest category, in the latest PV ModuleTech Bankability Report published by PV-Tech. Based on a proprietary analytical model to establish Bankability scores and ratings, the Report combines both the manufacturing and financial health of companies, the latest issue covering more than 50 PV module suppliers. Trina Solar ranked second for global module shipments in 2021, with a figure of 24.8GW, and has retained that position in the first quarter of 2022, shipping 8GW. Industry Reports indicate that global shipments of ...Leggi su iltempo
