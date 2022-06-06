Trina Solar ranks ' AAA' in latest PV Tech Bankability Report

Leggi su iltempo

(Di lunedì 6 giugno 2022) - CHANGZHOU, China, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/, the leading global PV and smart energy total solution provider, has been ranked 'AAA', the highest category, in thePV Modulepublished by PV-. Based on a proprietary analytical model to establishscores and ratings, thecombines both the manufacturing and financial health of companies, theissue covering more than 50 PV module suppliers.ranked second for global module shipments in 2021, with a figure of 24.8GW, and has retained that position in the first quarter of 2022, shipping 8GW. Industrys indicate that global shipments of ...