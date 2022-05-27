Environmental Activity "Joining Hands with Clean Energy, Sharing a Better Life" Held in Greece (Di venerdì 27 maggio 2022) - ATHENS, Greece , May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/
On May 26th, "Joining Hands with Clean Energy, Sharing a Better Life—simulation exercise of emergency rescue for enterprises" was Held in Gramatikach Wind Farm, Greece. This is one of the open day activities of China Energy Europe Renewable Energy. It aims to deepen the knowledge and understanding of green and Clean Energy among local Greek youth, enhance the emergency rescue capability of enterprises, and increase the Environmental protection and self-protection awareness of employees and people nearby. The emergency rescue simulated the first accidental situation in ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Environmental Activity "Joining Hands with Clean Energy, Sharing a Better Life" Held in GreeceOn May 24th, two days before the activity, Europe Renewable Energy and Komotini No ... making its own contribution to local education, green development and environmental protection.
Europe Renewable Energy: Environmental Activity "Joining Hands with Clean Energy, Sharing a Better Life" Held in GreeceOn May 26th, "Joining hands with clean energy, sharing a better life-simulation exercise of emergency rescue for enterprises" was held in Gramatikach ...
