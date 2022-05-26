Bowling a Columbine è ancora attuale dopo vent’anni (Di giovedì 26 maggio 2022) Nel 2002 Michael Moore presentava a Cannes un film che rimane insuperato nel parlarci del virus della violenza nella società americana.Leggi su wired
Strage nella scuola in Texas: da Amerie a Ellie, ecco chi sono le vittime. I volti e le storieLa strage di Uvalde è la più grave di quelle avvenute nelle scuole americane, peggiore di quella di Columbine di 23 anni fa che ispirò Bowling a Columbine, il film di Michael Moore vincitore di un ...
Tutto su Charlton HestonNel 2002 Michael Moore , nel suo docufilm Bowling a Columbine , cerca d'intervistare l'attore focalizzandosi proprio sul legame tra Charlton Heston e le armi , ma lui reagisce interrompendo l'...
Michael Moore Tells MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, “It’s Time To Repeal The Second Amendment”Who will say on this network or any other network in the next few days, ‘It’s time to repeal the Second Amendment’” Michael Moore asked MSNBC host Chris Hayes today. “Oh, you can’t say that,” he ...
Why guns are American ‘culture’ and shootings an epidemic“There’s something in the American psyche, it’s almost this kind of right or privilege, this sense of entitlement, to resolve our conflicts with violence. There’s an arrogance to that concept if you ...
