Huawei Releases Flagship Foldable HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 and other products | elevating its synergy between software and hardware

Huawei Releases
The folding phone's superior hardware offers enhanced features from the HUAWEI Mobile Services ...

Huawei Releases Flagship Foldable HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 and other products, elevating its synergy between software and hardware (Di mercoledì 18 maggio 2022) The folding phone's superior hardware offers enhanced features from the HUAWEI Mobile Services Ecosystem MILAN, Italy, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/

HUAWEI has launched the HUAWEI Mate Xs 2, HUAWEI's Flagship Foldable smartphone, offering an elevated All-Scenario Seamless AI Life Experience on HMS apps. The HUAWEI Watch GT 3 Pro has also been launched, bridging the gap between smart and fitness watches. users. HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 & Petal Maps– making navigation seamless Optimised for the Foldable screen, Petal Maps' leading user experience design and colour ...
Petal Maps brings the navigation experience to life with the all-new HUAWEI Mate Xs 2

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/petal-maps-brings-the-navigation-experience-to-life-with-the-all-new-huawei-mate-xs-2-301549722.html ...
