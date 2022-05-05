Micromate™ now available to use with CT guidance thanks to planning and navigation station

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 5 maggio 2022) KITZBÜHEL, Austria, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/Interventional Systems announced the newest addition to's portfolio: aandthat makes its miniature robotfor useCT scanners. The new addition tomakes it possible for physicians to rely on pre- and intraoperative scans to plan the intervention. Thesecapabilities can then be leveraged to navigate and guide instruments to the trajectory automaticallysubmillimeter accuracy. All features fit into a one square meter console,the robot being maneuvered from afar, and relying on a miniature, table-mounted camera. This substantially reduces radiation exposure to physicians and patients, the ...