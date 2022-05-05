Micromate™ now available to use with CT guidance thanks to planning and navigation station (Di giovedì 5 maggio 2022) KITZBÜHEL, Austria, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Interventional Systems announced the newest addition to Micromate™'s portfolio: a planning and navigation station that makes its miniature robot available for use with CT scanners. The new addition to Micromate™ makes it possible for physicians to rely on pre- and intraoperative scans to plan the intervention. These planning capabilities can then be leveraged to navigate and guide instruments to the trajectory automatically with submillimeter accuracy. All features fit into a one square meter console, with the robot being maneuvered from afar, and relying on a miniature, table-mounted camera. This substantially reduces radiation exposure to physicians and patients, the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Interventional Systems announced the newest addition to Micromate™'s portfolio: a planning and navigation station that makes its miniature robot available for use with CT scanners. The new addition to Micromate™ makes it possible for physicians to rely on pre- and intraoperative scans to plan the intervention. These planning capabilities can then be leveraged to navigate and guide instruments to the trajectory automatically with submillimeter accuracy. All features fit into a one square meter console, with the robot being maneuvered from afar, and relying on a miniature, table-mounted camera. This substantially reduces radiation exposure to physicians and patients, the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Micromate™ nowSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Micromate™ now