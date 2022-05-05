Micromate™ now available to use with CT guidance thanks to planning and navigation station

Video Vittorio Sgarbi e Giampiero Mughini che litigano al Maurizio ...LEGO STAR WARS: LA SAGA DEGLI SKYWALKER DUE NUOVI DLCRed Dead Online: Oro triplo nelle Gare libere e altroFunko POP! Peronaggi e accessori dal film Doctor Strange nel ...L'eroica nuova leggenda Newcastle dei Saviors prende lo scudoNACON ANNUNCIA MY FANTASTIC RANCHBlizzard presenta Warcraft Arclight RumbleStile industriale, le idee e i materiali per arredare casaMILAN GAMES WEEK & CARTOOMICS AL VIA DAL 4 MAGGIOLa Spotify Island su Roblox offre nuove esperienze a fan e artistiUltime Blog

KITZBÜHEL, Austria, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Interventional Systems announced the newest addition to ...

Interventional Systems announced the newest addition to Micromate™'s portfolio: a planning and navigation station that makes its miniature robot available for use with CT scanners. The new addition to Micromate™ makes it possible for physicians to rely on pre- and intraoperative scans to plan the intervention. These planning capabilities can then be leveraged to navigate and guide instruments to the trajectory automatically with submillimeter accuracy. All features fit into a one square meter console, with the robot being maneuvered from afar, and relying on a miniature, table-mounted camera. This substantially reduces radiation exposure to physicians and patients, the ...
