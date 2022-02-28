Quixant, the leading global provider of gaming technology announces rebrand and the launch of the Quixant Hub, its enhanced customer support area (Di lunedì 28 febbraio 2022) Quixant unveils a new corporate brand and improved customer support platform, reflecting its continuous evolution and pursuit to enable customers to deliver the ultimate gaming experiences. CAMBRIDGE, England, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Today Quixant announced a corporate rebrand, with a new logo, visual identity, and enhanced product and support platform, the Quixant Hub. Over the past year, Quixant has undergone a complete brand refresh to reflect its position as an innovative, and forward-thinking specialist technology provider to the gaming industry, constantly enhancing its ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Today Quixant announced a corporate rebrand, with a new logo, visual identity, and enhanced product and support platform, the Quixant Hub. Over the past year, Quixant has undergone a complete brand refresh to reflect its position as an innovative, and forward-thinking specialist technology provider to the gaming industry, constantly enhancing its ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Quixant the
Quixant, the leading global provider of gaming technology announces rebrand and the launch of the Quixant Hub, its enhanced customer support areaToday Quixant announced a corporate rebrand, with a new logo, visual identity, and enhanced product and support platform, the Quixant Hub. Over the ...
Quixant announces rebrand and launch of Quixant HubQuixant unveils a new corporate brand and improved customer product and support platform, reflecting its continuous evolution and pursuit to enable customers to receive the ultima ...
Quixant theSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Quixant the