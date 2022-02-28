ASUSTOR e ASUS insieme per assicurare massime prestazioni e ...The Sandbox Alpha Season 2 parte il 3 marzoSamsung annuncia i nuovi Galaxy Book2 Pro e Pro 360BANDAI NAMCO - ELDEN RING TITOLO PIÙ ATTESO DEL 2022 DISPONIBILEProfumi donna: è la personalità a definire la sceltaGRID Legends Recensione PS5Farming Simulator 22: Disponibile il secondo aggiornamento gratuitoROGUEBOOK: L’USCITA SU CONSOLE E NUOVI CONTENUTIGRID LEGENDS DISPONIBILE IN TUTTO IL MONDOEdward Gaming - Riot Games consegna gli anelli ai campioni del Mondo ...Ultime Blog

Quixant | the leading global provider of gaming technology announces rebrand and the launch of the Quixant Hub | its enhanced customer support area

Quixant unveils a new corporate brand and improved customer support platform, reflecting its continuous ...

Quixant, the leading global provider of gaming technology announces rebrand and the launch of the Quixant Hub, its enhanced customer support area (Di lunedì 28 febbraio 2022) Quixant unveils a new corporate brand and improved customer support platform, reflecting its continuous evolution and pursuit to enable customers to deliver the ultimate gaming experiences. CAMBRIDGE, England, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Today Quixant announced a corporate rebrand, with a new logo, visual identity, and enhanced product and support platform, the Quixant Hub. Over the past year, Quixant has undergone a complete brand refresh to reflect its position as an innovative, and forward-thinking specialist technology provider to the gaming industry, constantly enhancing its ...
