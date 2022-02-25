Farming Simulator 22: Disponibile il secondo aggiornamento gratuitoROGUEBOOK: L’USCITA SU CONSOLE E NUOVI CONTENUTIGRID LEGENDS DISPONIBILE IN TUTTO IL MONDOEdward Gaming - Riot Games consegna gli anelli ai campioni del Mondo ...Arriva Kone XP - mouse da gaming PC di ROCCAT disponibile il Pre-orderLEGO e Vespa celebrano il Made in Italy con il nuovo set LEGO VESPA ...GTA Online - Ricompense Contratti confidenziali, missioni ...Gullo VS tutti: la sfida mai vista su EA SPORTS FIFAZTE lancia AX11000 Wi-Fi 6E XGS-PON ONTCombatti con Snake Eyes e Storm Shadow di G.I. JOE in BrawlhallaUltime Blog

AEW | Angelico fuori dalle scene per un brutto infortunio al menisco e ai legamenti

AEW: Angelico fuori dalle scene per un brutto infortunio al menisco e ai legamenti (Di venerdì 25 febbraio 2022) Da tempo, gli Hybrid 2 non vengono utilizzati in All Elite Wrestling. Abbiamo visto talvolta Jack Evans, ma Angelico era completamente sparito dai radar. Ci ha pensato lo spesso atleta a comunicare ai fan del suo stop per un brutto infortunio patito alla fine del 2021 al menisco e ai legamenti. Al momento sta portando avanti la riabilitazione, come potete vedere dalle immagini qui sotto. Il tweet di Angelico Official Announcement: Unfortunately the bad news is I can confirm the rumors. I suffered a torn ACL and meniscus at the end of 2021.The good news as you can see below, is that my recovery is well ahead of schedule and my return to the ring is just around the corner! pic.twitter.com/V1ARa9QUy7— Angelico ...
