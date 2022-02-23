PlayStation Showcase: nuova data prevista per marzo? (Di mercoledì 23 febbraio 2022) Iprogetti in lavorazione sotto l’occhio vigile di Sony sono diversi: tra titoli first party e giochi in esclusiva temporanea infatti vien difficile, così su due piedi, tener traccia di tutto. Secondo un recente rumour infatti, si ipotizza che il prossimo PlayStation Showcase potrebbe svolgersi a marzo. Di seguito i dettagli Con il recente lancio di Horizon Forbidden West, Sony ha dato il via al 2022 con il turbo. Con tutti gli altri progetti in attesa di una release ufficiale (prendendo gli annunci fatti nei precedenti Showcase, abbiamo roba del calibro di Gran Turismo 7, Ghostwire: Tokyo e Forspoken), possiamo dire in questo momento che c’è molta carne al fuoco. Per coloro che si stanno chiedendo se mai avremo nuove informazioni su queste future release, forse non ci sarà da aspettare poi tanto: secondo un recente ...Leggi su tuttotek
