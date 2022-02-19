NXT Level Up 18.02.2022 E primo episodio sia! (Di sabato 19 febbraio 2022) Buongiorno amici e benvenuti al nostro appuntamento del sabato, questa volta però con uno show tutto nuovo. 205 Live è stato archiviato come show dopo 5 anni e diamo quindi il benvenuto a questo nuovo show. Bando alle ciance e partiamo subito. Risultati NXT: Level Up Harland ha sconfitto Javier Bernal; Fallon Henley & Kayla Inlay hanno sconfitto Tatum Paxley & Ivy Nile; Edris Enofe ha sconfitto KUSHIDA. E così finisce questo primo episodio, al prossimo ? Desil Leggi su zonawrestling
