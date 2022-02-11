How Kylie, Travis Scott’s Daughter Stormi Is ‘Helping Out’ With New Baby (Di venerdì 11 febbraio 2022) A family affair! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are doing “really well” after welcoming Baby No. 2 — and their Daughter, Stormi, can’t get enough of her sibling, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. See Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s 1st Child’s Photo Album Read article “Stormi has been helping out and is so excited about being a big sister,” the insider says, adding that the trio have “all been non-stop smiling” since the little one’s arrival. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 24, gave birth on February 2, announcing the news four days later. “ 2/2/22,” Jenner captioned a photo on Sunday, February 6, of her Baby’s hand holding onto her own. Travis, ...Leggi su cityroma
How Kylie, Travis Scott's Daughter Stormi Is 'Helping Out' With New BabyThe Life of Kylie alum’s dad, Caitlyn Jenner, confirmed on Wednesday, February 9, that she’d already been introduced to her newest grandchild. “I have [met him],” the Secrets of My Life author, 72, ...
Kylie & Kris Jenner Upset With Travis Scott For Partying With Kanye After Birth Of Baby BoyKylie Jenner and Travis Scott just welcomed a baby boy into the world and mom and grandma Kris Jenner are not thrilled that he left to go party with Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West. Kylie ...
