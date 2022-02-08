(Di martedì 8 febbraio 2022) - ATLANTA, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/Inc., a global leader in the innovation and manufacture of CeramicSteel, collaborative writing products and architectural panels for cladding, today announced the appointment ofas Chief Executive Officer. A long-time industry veteran,has worked with well-known brands across the furniture industry and has extensive experience in strategic leadership for multinational organizations. Most recently, he served as founder of KDM Consulting. During his 16 plus-year tenure at National Office Furniture (National), a division of Kimball International,held multiple leadership roles, including Vice President of Sales, General Manager and President. One of National's youngest executives, he was a driving force behind increased ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Polyvision Inc

siciliareport.it

ATLANTA, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - -. , a global leader in the innovation and manufacture of CeramicSteel, collaborative writing products and architectural panels for cladding, today announced the appointment of Kevin ...ATLANTA, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - -. , a global leader in the innovation and manufacture of CeramicSteel, collaborative writing products and architectural panels for cladding, today announced the appointment of Kevin ...IonOpticks enters OEM partnership with Bruker that sets a ne.. Polyvision Inc. Appoints Kevin McCoy as New CEO eMemory Partners with Intel Foundry Services to Boost Securi.. [General]ISG to Publish ...Polyvision Inc, which is backed by Industrial Opportunity Partners, has named Kevin McCoy as CEO. Most recently, he was founder of KDM Consulting. Atlanta-based Polyvision is a maker of CeramicSteel, ...