Polyvision Inc. Appoints Kevin McCoy as New CEO

Polyvision Inc., a global leader in the innovation and manufacture of CeramicSteel, collaborative writing products and architectural panels for cladding, today announced the appointment of Kevin McCoy as Chief Executive Officer. A long-time industry veteran, McCoy has worked with well-known brands across the furniture industry and has extensive experience in strategic leadership for multinational organizations. Most recently, he served as founder of KDM Consulting. During his 16 plus-year tenure at National Office Furniture (National), a division of Kimball International, McCoy held multiple leadership roles, including Vice President of Sales, General Manager and President. One of National's youngest executives, he was a driving force behind increased ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
PE-backed Polyvision appoints McCoy as CEOPolyvision Inc, which is backed by Industrial Opportunity Partners, has named Kevin McCoy as CEO. Most recently, he was founder of KDM Consulting. Atlanta-based Polyvision is a maker of CeramicSteel, ...
