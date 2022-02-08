Logitech G | Arriva il Mouse da Gaming PRO X Superlight ROSA!Dove usare la glassa di acetoRiders Republic collaborazione con Prada e weekend gratuitoOlliOlli World, l'attesissimo gioco di skateboard è disponibileYu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL raggiunge 10 milioni di downloadLEAP22 - 100.000 partecipanti tra i maggiori eventi tecnologici ...LEGO presenta LEGO DUPLO Ora del bagnettoASUS: nuove schede grafiche AMD RX 6500 XTIl piccolo Rayan : i funerali del bimbo morto nel pozzo in MaroccoEmma Marrone vince il Fantasanremo 2022 : la gioia su InstagramUltime Blog

Polyvision Inc Appoints Kevin McCoy as New CEO

Polyvision Inc
ATLANTA, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polyvision Inc., a global leader in the innovation and ...

Polyvision Inc. Appoints Kevin McCoy as New CEO (Di martedì 8 febbraio 2022) - ATLANTA, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Polyvision Inc., a global leader in the innovation and manufacture of CeramicSteel, collaborative writing products and architectural panels for cladding, today announced the appointment of Kevin McCoy as Chief Executive Officer. A long-time industry veteran, McCoy has worked with well-known brands across the furniture industry and has extensive experience in strategic leadership for multinational organizations. Most recently, he served as founder of KDM Consulting. During his 16 plus-year tenure at National Office Furniture (National), a division of Kimball International, McCoy held multiple leadership roles, including Vice President of Sales, General Manager and President. One of National's youngest executives, he was a driving force behind increased ...
