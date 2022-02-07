LEAP22 - 100.000 partecipanti tra i maggiori eventi tecnologici ...LEGO presenta LEGO DUPLO Ora del bagnettoASUS: nuove schede grafiche AMD RX 6500 XTIl piccolo Rayan : i funerali del bimbo morto nel pozzo in MaroccoEmma Marrone vince il Fantasanremo 2022 : la gioia su InstagramOver 50 senza vaccino Covid sono in pericoloGiochi Olimpici Pechino 2022 : Federica Brignone medaglia argentoGTA Online: i brani di The Contract di Dr. Dre disponibiliClassifica Sanremo 2022 : Vince Mahmood e Blanco - Elisa e Gianni ...Il piccolo Rayan non ce l'ha fatta : Morto il bambino di 5 anni ...Ultime Blog

Brandi Rhodes | “Voglio vincere un titolo e sto lavorando sodo per riuscirci”

Brandi Rhodes: “Voglio vincere un titolo e sto lavorando sodo per riuscirci” (Di lunedì 7 febbraio 2022) Brandi Rhodes, sin da quando la AEW ha iniziato a muovere i primi passi, è una presenza più o meno stabile negli show della federazione, vuoi salendo sul ring in alcune occasioni, vuoi come manager. La moglie di Cody Rhodes è anche la Chief Brand Officer della federazione di Tony Khan. Ultimamente la sua presenza sul ring è divenuta sempre più frequente, soprattutto a Dark e Dark Elevation. Di recente è stata protagonista anche di una duro confronto verbale con Dan Lambert, nominando anche Paul Heyman. Brandi ha un chiaro obiettivo in testa. “Voglio un titolo” Durante una recente intervista con Sports Illustrated, Brandi Rhodes ha chiariti gli obiettivi per il suo futuro. E’ da diversi anni nel business e vuole coronare la sua carriera con ...
Brandi Rhodes in una recente intervista ha rivelato come voglia vincere un titolo in All Elite Wrestling al più presto. La moglie di Cody Rhodes è una delle figure strategiche della AEW fin dalla ...

