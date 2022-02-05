205 Live 04.02.2022 Episodio 269 (Di sabato 5 febbraio 2022) Buongiorno amici e buon sabato! Eccoci di nuovo qui alla scoperta di quanto è accaduto nell’ultima puntata andata in onda dello show viola. Il format oramai è consolidato, quindi bando alle ciance e si parte! Risultati 205 Live Brooks Jensen ha sconfitto Bodhi Hayward; Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter hanno sconfitto Lash Legend & Fallon Henley; Kushida ha sconfitto Damon Kemp. Anche per questa volta, finisce qui. Alla prossima settimana ? Desil Leggi su zonawrestling
