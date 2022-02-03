410 lbs of pure gold! Revolutionary artwork "The Castello CUBE" in New York revealed

(Di giovedì 3 febbraio 2022) NEW, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/For days now, huge screens in Times Square have been showing these mysterious coordinates: N 40° 46' 22'' / W 73° 58' 17''. Now it's clear what they lead to – an unprecedented work of art. Today it wasin the middle of NewCity's Central Park, under the greatest of security measures. For just a few hours, "The" was presented to the world. It is anmade of, 24-carat, 999.9 fine gold, weighing 410 lbs (186 kilograms). Never before in the history of humanity has such an enormous amount of gold been cast into a single,object. Gold – the eternal metal. Symbol of the sun, of light, of the good. - Cross reference: Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) ...

It is an artwork made of pure, 24-carat, 999.9 fine gold, weighing 410 lbs (186 kilograms). Never before in the history of humanity has such an enormous amount of gold been cast into a single, pure object.