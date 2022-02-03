Two's Day 2/2/22Puzzle Quest 3 gratis a marzo su Steam, App Store e Google PlayLEGO presenta tre nuovi iconici set a tema Star WarsCampionato WRC eSports stagione 2022 inizia il 4 febbraioMorta Monica Vitti a 90 anni : addio reginaBATTLEFIELD - VIAGGIO VERSO LA STAGIONE 1Andrea Crisanti : 90% di immunizzati, stop al Green pass e ...Fiorello a Sanremo e No Vax: Il braccio va da solo...è il microchip!Geox Stivaletti Uomo U Hallson -50% Sconto e OffertaFrasi su Olocausto : sospesa Whoopi GoldbergUltime Blog

410 lbs of pure gold! Revolutionary artwork The Castello CUBE in New York revealed

NEW York, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For days now, huge screens in Times Square have been showing ...

 For days now, huge screens in Times Square have been showing these mysterious coordinates: N 40° 46' 22'' / W 73° 58' 17''. Now it's clear what they lead to – an unprecedented work of art. Today it was revealed in the middle of New York City's Central Park, under the greatest of security measures. For just a few hours, "The Castello CUBE" was presented to the world. It is an artwork made of pure, 24-carat, 999.9 fine gold, weighing 410 lbs (186 kilograms). Never before in the history of humanity has such an enormous amount of gold been cast into a single, pure object. Gold – the eternal metal. Symbol of the sun, of light, of the good. - Cross reference: Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) ...
