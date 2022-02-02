Darkling (2022): Lettera al padre (Di mercoledì 2 febbraio 2022) Titolo originale: Mrak Anno: 2022 Paese: Serbia, Danimarca, Bulgaria, Italia, Grecia Genere: drammatico, mistero Casa di produzione: Film Deluxe International, This and That Productions, Firefly Productions Distribuzione: – Durata: 104 minuti Regia: Dušan Mili? Sceneggiatura: Dušan Mili? Fotografia: Kiril Prodanov Montaggio: Yannis Chalkiadakis Musiche: Kristian Eidnes Andersen Attori: Slavko... Source Leggi su locchiodelcineasta
'Întregalde' è il miglior lungo a Trieste... Miglior Lungometraggio: Mrak di Du?an Mili (Oscurità / Darkling, Serbia - Italia 2021), Miglior ... Il Premio Corso Salani 2022 (euro 4.000), al miglior film della sezione e offerto da Associazione ...
TRIESTE FILM FESTIVAL 33 - I premi... Miglior Lungometraggio: MRAK di Du?an Mili (Oscurità / Darkling, Serbia - Italia 2021) Miglior ... Il Premio Corso Salani 2022 (euro 4.000), assegnato dalla giuria (Massimo Causo, Andrea Adriatico, ...
- Trieste Film Festival 2022, Întregalde è il miglior lungometraggio: tutti i vincitori Cinematographe.it - FilmIsNow
- A Trieste vince Întregalde di Radu Muntean News - Cineuropa
- Trieste Film Festival, le ‘identità plurali’ dell’Europa in streaming su MYmovies MYmovies.it
- Trieste Film Festival 2022: il programma della trentatreesima edizione dal 21 al 30 gennaio, Trieste Oubliette Magazine
- Trieste Film Festival 2022 - Presentazione - 21-30 gennaio quinlan.it
- Visualizza la copertura completa su Google News
