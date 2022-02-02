Chris Masters: “Shawn Michaels mi difendeva perché Cena non voleva lavorare con me” (Di mercoledì 2 febbraio 2022) L’ex Superstar WWE Chris Masters ha avuto un discreto periodo in federazione. È stato licenziato nel 2007 prima di tornare per un secondo periodo nel 2009. Masters da allora, ha cambiato il suo ring name in Adonis e ha combattuto nel circuito indipendente. È anche diventato l’NWA National Heavyweight Champion nel frattempo. Durante il suo periodo nella compagnia si è scontrato con i migliori talenti, tra cui John Cena e Shawn Michaels. Parlando su Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, Chris ha rivelato che nel periodo in cui lavorava con Cena, quest’ultimo esprimeva il suo disappunto a interagire con lui, mentre Michaels non aveva alcun problema. Le sue parole “Cena manifestava il suo disappunto riguardo al mio ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Chris Masters: “Venivo difeso da Shawn Michaels perché Cena non voleva lavorare con me” Zona Wrestling
