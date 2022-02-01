The Good Doctor 5, quando torna la serie tv su Rai 2: data, orario e anticipazioni (Di martedì 1 febbraio 2022) L’attesa aumenta, i fan non vedono l’ora, ma presto su Rai 2 torneranno gli ultimi e imperdibili episodi della quinta stagione di The Good Doctor, la serie tv di successo creata dallo sceneggiatore e produttore canadese Davide Shore. Ma quando si potrà rivedere il noto medical drama in televisione? The Good Doctor 5: quando torna su Rai 2? Venerdì 28 gennaio è stato trasmesso il quarto dei sette episodi della quinta stagione, ma presto il pubblico di Rai 2 potrà vedere e seguire gli altri, gli ultimi tre. The Good Doctor, infatti, ritornerà in onda subito dopo la settimana di Sanremo: l’appuntamento è fissato per mercoledì 9 febbraio, in prima serata, intorno alle 21.25. Un cambio di programma, quindi, perché il ...Leggi su ilcorrieredellacitta
Continua il rimbalzo di Wall StreetNot good. L'apertura europea ha visto gli indici fare catch up con la forza di Wall Street di ... FED'S DALY: IF FED GETS TO 1.25% BY THE END OF THE YEAR, THAT'S QUITE A BIT OF TIGHTENING, BUT IT'S ...
Nick Cannon's Latest Flame! 5 Things to Know About Bre Tiesi"I just want to have as many children as I can ? provide for and be a good father to," he explained. "I want to be the best father that I could possibly be, but I'm not counting out ever having more ...
