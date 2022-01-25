Dark Elevation 24.01.2021 – Episodio 47 (Di martedì 25 gennaio 2022) Ben ritrovati cari amici di Zona Wrestling ad un nuovo appuntamento con Dark Elevation. Il primo show televisivo della settimana ci regala un po’ di match veloci, in questo caso tanti tag team match e persino il ritorno di Brandi Rhodes ad un incontro. Andiamo a vedere assieme i risultati. Risultati Dark Elevation: Leyla Hirsch batte Brittany Blake Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) battono Myles Hawkins & Action Andretti Brandi Rhodes batte Willow Nightingale Men of the Year (Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky) battono Logan Laroux & Mike Fowler Red Velvet batte Janai Kai Proud ‘N Powerful (Santana & Ortiz) battono Breaux Keller & Goldy Ruby Soho & Thunder Rosa battono Leva Bates & Jordan Blu Team Taz (Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs) battono Matt Sydal & Lee ...Leggi su zonawrestling
