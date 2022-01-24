RISULTATI: PROGRESS Chapter 127: And The Word Was PROGRESS 23.01.2022 (Di lunedì 24 gennaio 2022) I RISULTATI dello Show andato in scena Domenica a Londra: PROGRESS Chapter 127: And The Word Was PROGRESSDomenica 23 Gennaio – Londra (UK) – Gene Munny batte Kid Lykos (w/Kid Lykos II) (10:43) – Dean Allmark batte Tate Mayfairs (10:47) – Session Moth Martina batte Taonga (9:03) – Anthony Ogogo batte Hari Singh (6:07) PROGRESS Tag Team Title Match – The Smokin’ Aces (Charlie Sterling & Nick Riley) (c) battono Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper) (20:28) e mantiene il Titolo – Charli Evans batte Lana Austin (10:39) PROGRESS World Title #1 Contendership Six Way Match – Warren Banks batte Malik (w/Kosta Konstantino), Dan Moloney, Jody Fleisch, Man Like ...Leggi su zonawrestling
