LumiraDx CRP Test Achieves CE Marking (Di martedì 11 gennaio 2022) - Rapid microfluidic immunofluorescence assay intended for the quantitative determination of C-reactive protein (CRP) in fingerstick, venous whole blood and plasma specimens within a range of 5.0 - 250.0 mg/L - Quantitative results in 4 minutes from sample application, aids in fast clinical decision-making at the point of care (POC) - Automated CRP Test for professional use in primary and community care, patient home and hospital emergency care settings to aid in the assessment of infection, tissue injury, and inflammatory conditions and guide treatment decisions including the requirement for antibiotics in respiratory infection - Available on a single portable POC Platform with LumiraDx's high sensitivity COVID-19 Flu A/B Antigen, COVID-19 Antigen, COVID-19 Antibody, COVID-19 Pool, INR and D-Dimer Tests LONDON, Jan. 11, 2022 ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
