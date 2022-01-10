HONOR Announces the HONOR Magic V, Its First Foldable Flagship (Di lunedì 10 gennaio 2022) The HONOR Magic V features an industry-leading design, a revolutionary display and dynamic performance to deliver a best-in-class experience SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Global technology brand HONOR today announced the launch of the HONOR Magic V, its First 5G Foldable Flagship smartphone, boasting industry-leading design, a revolutionary display and dynamic performance powered by the all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Featuring an advanced ultra slim floating waterdrop hinge, a wider exterior display and the latest Magic UI 6.0, the HONOR Magic V takes a huge leap forward in innovative ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Honor annuncia Magic V pieghevole, completo di potenza di punta e sistema di fotocamere unicoHonor ha annunciato l'ultima aggiunta alla sua gamma di smartphone e il suo primo pieghevole consumer: il Magic V. In molti modi, il Magic V adotta un ...
