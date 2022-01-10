HONOR Announces the HONOR Magic V | Its First Foldable Flagship

(Di lunedì 10 gennaio 2022) TheV features an industry-leading design, a revolutionary display and dynamic performance to deliver a best-in-class experience SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/Global technology brandtoday announced the launch of theV, its5Gsmartphone, boasting industry-leading design, a revolutionary display and dynamic performance powered by the all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Featuring an advanced ultra slim floating waterdrop hinge, a wider exterior display and the latestUI 6.0, theV takes a huge leap forward in innovative ...

Honor ha annunciato l'ultima aggiunta alla sua gamma di smartphone e il suo primo pieghevole consumer: il Magic V. In molti modi, il Magic V adotta un ...