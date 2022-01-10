League of Legends: inizia la stagione 2022Myanmar : Aung San Suu Kyi condannata a 4 anniNovak Djokovic vince causa : ordinato rilascioGolden Globe a Drive my car : Delusione per Paolo SorrentinoDroga blitz Carabinieri di Roma : 20 arrestiPresidente Kazakistan : tentato golpeGuida sull'acquisto online delle cartucce HPAumenti in Bolletta : per imprese 36 Mld in piùCovid, bisogna ritardare apertura scuole : Novax occupano 2/3 ...Usa omicidio afroamericano Ahmaud Arbery : 3 ergastoliUltime Blog

Hard Rock Cafe arriva a Milano | ma ne avevamo bisogno?

Hard Rock
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a linkiesta©
Negli anni 90 gli Hard Rock Cafe di tutto il mondo andavano fortissimo. Avere la T-shirt marchiata con ...

zazoom
Commenta
Hard Rock Cafe arriva a Milano, ma ne avevamo bisogno? (Di lunedì 10 gennaio 2022) Negli anni 90 gli Hard Rock Cafe di tutto il mondo andavano fortissimo. Avere la T-shirt marchiata con il mitico logo del ristorante giallo e arancio, con l’indicazione della città nella quale si era acquistata, era una sorta di segno di riconoscimento. Eri cool sia perché evidentemente eri appassionato di musica, e poi perché significava che avevi girato il mondo. Ricordo ancora l’orgoglio con cui sfoggiavo la mia T-shirt Hard Rock comprata a New York, era il 1995. Da allora sono passati quasi trent’anni e l’entusiasmo intorno al brand è, per usare un eufemismo, abbastanza scemato.  Il primo Hard Rock in realtà era stato inaugurato nel 1971 a Londra, ma è negli anni Novanta, in seguito alla faida tra i due soci fondatori, ??Peter Morton e Isaac Tigrett, che la catena, ...
Leggi su linkiesta

twitterGrainSand__Anja : RT @zanzibardy: Ecco, io sono qui e se c'è questo cielo sopra di me è tutto è abbastanza. #SimoneDeBeauvoir #NotteConLArte a #CasaLettor… - Beatric31517150 : RT @zanzibardy: Ecco, io sono qui e se c'è questo cielo sopra di me è tutto è abbastanza. #SimoneDeBeauvoir #NotteConLArte a #CasaLettor… - lisadagliocchib : RT @zanzibardy: Ecco, io sono qui e se c'è questo cielo sopra di me è tutto è abbastanza. #SimoneDeBeauvoir #NotteConLArte a #CasaLettor… - meryanne61 : RT @zanzibardy: Ecco, io sono qui e se c'è questo cielo sopra di me è tutto è abbastanza. #SimoneDeBeauvoir #NotteConLArte a #CasaLettor… - adelestancati : RT @zanzibardy: Ecco, io sono qui e se c'è questo cielo sopra di me è tutto è abbastanza. #SimoneDeBeauvoir #NotteConLArte a #CasaLettor… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Hard Rock

Lizi and the Kids, You don't need anyone

I brani di punta del disco sono l'omonima "Go hard or go home", la cover di Machine Gun Kelly "Bloody Valentine" in featuring con Andrea Rock degli Andead e Virgin Radio, il singolo "You don't need ...

Fresh Ink! Demi Lovato Gets Spider Tattoo on Shaved Head After Rehab Stay

Lovato's selfie showed Woo, 33, hard at work inking a new tattoo, which is located on the side of ... "Now @alchemistamber come fix my hair pleeeease." The  Camp Rock  star later clued in social media ...
Il ritorno degli Hard Rock Café dimostra che siamo una generazione di nostalgici  Fanpage.it

Il ritorno degli Hard Rock Café dimostra che siamo una generazione di nostalgici

Sembrava scomparsa, invece la catena Hard Rock Café ha due nuove sedi in Italia: è ora di tirare fuori dall’armadio le t-shirt con il logo ...

Da Deep Rock Galactic a Persona 5 Strikers: quanto pesano i nuovi giochi PS Plus?

Tutto quello che c'è da sapere sul peso del download dei giochi gratis di gennaio 2022 per gli abbonati a PlayStation Plus.
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Hard Rock
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Hard Rock Hard Rock Cafe arriva Milano