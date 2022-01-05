Meet Coway's Innovative Life Solutions, Including Airmega, at the CES 2022 (Di mercoledì 5 gennaio 2022) LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Today, Coway Co., Ltd., "The Best Life Solution Company" from Korea, unveiled its latest environmental home appliance innovations, driven by years of proprietary R&D, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022. Aligning with the theme "We innovate for your better Life," Coway's exhibition highlights the company's latest innovations in mattresses, water purifiers, air purifiers, and bidets. To engage with more people worldwide, Coway is featuring exhibited products, services, zones, and more on the CES 2022 Coway Brand Site. Here, guests can enjoy the event, through exciting content, Including a booth unveil and fun sketch videos. "Globally, we are all spending more time in ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
