Meet Coway' s Innovative Life Solutions | Including Airmega | at the CES 2022

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 5 gennaio 2022) LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5,/PRNewswire/Today,Co., Ltd., "The BestSolution Company" from Korea, unveiled its latest environmental home appliance innovations, driven by years of proprietary R&D, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Aligning with the theme "We innovate for your better,"'s exhibition highlights the company's latest innovations in mattresses, water purifiers, air purifiers, and bidets. To engage with more people worldwide,is featuring exhibited products, services, zones, and more on the CESBrand Site. Here, guests can enjoy the event, through exciting content,a booth unveil and fun sketch videos. "Globally, we are all spending more time in ...