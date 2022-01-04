Quectel Launches New Generation of Flagship Android Smart Module (Di martedì 4 gennaio 2022) The Quectel SG865W-WF Module will help accelerate the efficient deployment of high-end AIoT applications SHANGHAI, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/
