‘The Batman’ Showcases the Caped Crusader and Catwoman’s Alliance With New Trailer (Di lunedì 27 dicembre 2021) Warner Bros. has released a new Trailer for its upcoming DC adaptation “The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson as the vigilante hero and Zoë Kravitz as his uneasy ally Selina Kyle, a.k.a. Catwoman. The new Trailer focuses on the relationship between the two characters, featuring sequences of Batman and Catwoman fighting one another as well as L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
Kuroi94 : @inutilepensare Noi al cinema a vedere The Batman: - ArmandaGelsomin : RT @IGNitalia: A sorpresa è arrivato il nuovo trailer di #TheBatman di Matt Reeves, che dà qualche anticipazione sul rapporto tra Bruce Way… - fumettologica : Il nuovo trailer del film “The Batman” - Swaffle_7 : @Lorenzored17 Ci spero davvero tanto su The Batman - RBcasting : Robert Pattinson (Batman) e Zoë Kravitz (Catwoman) nel nuovo trailer di “The Batman”: - “Hai un sacco di gatti” - “… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : ‘The Batman’Batwoman 3: Bridget Regan si mostra nei Panni di Poison Ivy Mad for Series
‘The Batman’Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : ‘The Batman’