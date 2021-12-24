Global Review 2021 | GWM Speeds Up Globalization

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 24 dicembre 2021) BAODING, China, Dec. 24,/PRNewswire/Despite the tough situations of COVID-19 pandemic and chip shortages, GWM is speeding up its pace ofization. It has participated actively in several international auto shows and released a number of featured models, showing the world an ever-expanding momentum of itsization strategy. This year, GWM's sales network has covered over 60 countries. In order to accelerate the implementation of its strategy in Europe, GWM has established a subsidiary in Munich, Germany, and set up its European headquarters. At the same time, in order to constantly develop themarket, the company has expanded its sales to Southeast Asia, South America, Europe, North Africa, and other regions. These initiatives demonstrated GWM'scompetitiveness in the ...