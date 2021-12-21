L'aggiornamento trimestrale di Diablo IV è ora disponibileDenise Pipitone : Gip archivia indagineSandro Sarais : Suicida uomo accusato del femminicidio di Mihaela ...Omicron è la variante Covid-19 più diffusa : Biden esclude nuovo ...Palermo Reddito di cittadinanza : 39 furbetti denunciatiIl Covid uccide famiglia di testimoni di Geova : nessuno vaccinatoCos’è la TV box e come funziona?LG ULTRAGEAR: LAPTOP DA GIOCO CON MASSIMA POTENZA E COMODITÀDRAGON BALL GAMES BATTLE HOUR 2022 ARRIVA IL 19 E 20 FEBBRAIO 2022L'undicesima stagione di MasterChef Italia arriva su Animal Crossing: ...Ultime Blog

SENSORO and Graphcore partner for safer | greener towns and cities

BEIJING, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SENSORO - a worldwide leader in smart sensor and beacon ...

SENSORO and Graphcore partner for safer, greener towns and cities

SENSORO - a worldwide leader in smart sensor and beacon technology - has chosen Graphcore systems to deliver the AI compute behind its latest environmental and safety monitoring systems. Graphcore IPUs will power a range of SENSORO solutions, designed to help towns and cities become safer, greener places to live. Smart sensors are emerging as an essential tool in the management of modern, urban environments as they transition to more sustainable forms of energy and transportation, while also dealing with the effects of climate change. Fire, flood and fishing SENSORO will initially use Graphcore IPU compute for: Computing foundation SENSORO founder and CEO Tony ...
Very Good Security Surpasses Half a Billion Sensitive Data Transactions Per Month

Very Good Security (VGS), the modern standard for digital data security, compliance, and custodianship, today announced the company surpassed 500 million sensitive data transactions per month ...

