EVERSANA completes acquisition of Intouch Group | adds the premiere digital-first agency network to the market leader in next generation commercialization

CHICAGO and KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERSANA™, the pioneer of next generation ...

CHICAGO and KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 EVERSANA™, the pioneer of next generation commercial services to the global life sciences industry, today announced it has completed its acquisition of Intouch Group®, a full-service global agency network serving the pharmaceutical industry. The acquisition immediately propels EVERSANA's position as a $1 billion commercial services leader with more than 40 locations and 5,500 employees worldwide, poised to solve any global pricing, access, reimbursement, promotion, adherence, or product delivery challenge. "Today marks a milestone day for not only our employees and clients, but for an industry desperately in need of a better way to bring ...
