Physicians At St. David's Medical Center Among First In Nation To Implant Neurostimulator Technology For Advanced Heart Failure (Di lunedì 13 dicembre 2021) AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Doctors at St. David's Medical Center recently became Among the First in the U.S. to Implant a new Neurostimulator Technology to help treat Advanced Heart Failure. The Barostim System is the only Technology approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to use the nervous system to control Heart Failure and improve the function of the cardiovascular system. The system features a programmable device that is placed under the patient's collarbone and sends electrical pulses to baroreceptors, which detect changes in pressure in the carotid artery. This triggers the baroreflex, the body's main cardiovascular
