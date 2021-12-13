Come scegliere le luci da esterno per la casaMatrimonio Haiducii e Miky Falcicchio in Puglia: video delle nozze ...Ravanusa, esplode tubo del metanodotto : 3 morti, 2 donne estratte ...Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch per Benessere e Forma Fisica - 30% Sconti e ...NACON: DUE NUOVI TRAILER PER STEELRISING E IL SIGNORE DEGLI ANELLI: ...Strictly Limited Games apre i pre-order per Rising Hell Destiny 2: La Regina dei Sussurri nuovo trailerFrogger in Toy Town: nuova modalità basata sul game show di PeacockSmartphone in Italia: numero di dispositivi superiore alla popolazioneELDEN RING: L'ETÀ DEGLI DEI - LA STORIA DELL'INTERREGNOUltime Blog

Biocytogen Eucure Biopharma Announce the Completion of First Patient Dosing for Phase II Clinical Trial of YH003 in Australia

BEIJING, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eucure Biopharma, a wholly owned subsidiary of Biocytogen, ...

 Eucure Biopharma, a wholly owned subsidiary of Biocytogen, Announced the First Patient Dosing for a Phase II Clinical Trial of YH003 (anti-CD40 monoclonal antibody, mAb) (No. YH003004) in Australia. The open-label, multi-regional Clinical Trial (MRCT) will evaluate the efficacy and safety of YH003 in combination with Toripalimab (anti-PD-1 mAb) for the treatment of Patients with PD-(L)1 resistant unresectable/metastatic melanoma or pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). The Trial will be conducted in Australia, the United ...
Yuelei Shen, Chairman and CEO of Biocytogen and Eucure Biopharma, said that the company will continue making rapid progress to develop safe and effective innovative medicines to benefit patients ...

Yuelei Shen, Chairman and CEO of Biocytogen and Eucure Biopharma, said that Eucure Biopharma plans to continue making rapid progress in clinical studies of YH004, so that patients around the world ...
