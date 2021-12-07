Completion of '2021 IoT KOREA ONLINE BUSINESS MEETING' held by NIPA (Di martedì 7 dicembre 2021) SEOUL, South KOREA, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/
National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA) announced that the 2021 IoT KOREA ONLINE BUSINESS MEETING, which was held from November 2nd to 4th, was completed. The event achieved significant export outcomes by arranging 369 BUSINESS MEETINGs over three days at the Pangyo 2nd Techno Valley Corporate Support Hub. Promising small and medium-sized IoT companies in KOREA had been targeting overseas markets, tapping into large global marketplaces every year. With the spread of COVID-19, contactless BUSINESS MEETINGs for export were held ONLINE last year and this year. This ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA) announced that the 2021 IoT KOREA ONLINE BUSINESS MEETING, which was held from November 2nd to 4th, was completed. The event achieved significant export outcomes by arranging 369 BUSINESS MEETINGs over three days at the Pangyo 2nd Techno Valley Corporate Support Hub. Promising small and medium-sized IoT companies in KOREA had been targeting overseas markets, tapping into large global marketplaces every year. With the spread of COVID-19, contactless BUSINESS MEETINGs for export were held ONLINE last year and this year. This ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
OTCStockNews1 : $STUPF - OTCStockNews1 : $STUPF -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Completion 2021
Vacasa and TPG Pace Solutions Announce Closing of Business CombinationThe Vacasa team has executed exceptionally well, with its previously updated full - year 2021 ...continuing to partner with Vacasa as a member of the Board of Directors.' With the successful completion ...
Intel Announces Intent to Take Mobileye Public...owns 100% of Mobileye shares and is expected to retain majority ownership following the completion ... The transaction is not expected to have an impact on Intel's 2021 financial targets. About Intel ...
AllesWirdGut Centro sportivo e per il tempo libero a Fließ Floornature.com
OverIT completes the Spin-Off from the Engineering Group by Bain Capital and NB Renaissance and announces Nicola Cattarossi as new CFOFIUME VENETO, Italy, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OverIT, a leading provider of Field Service Management solutions, today announced the completion of ...
Bilendi : announces the completion of the the acquisition of the respondi groupPage 1/2Press releaseBilendi announces the completion of thethe acquisition of the respondi groupParis, November 30, 2021 - Bilendi, a European leader in research technology and data,announces the ...
Completion 2021Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Completion 2021