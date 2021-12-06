China Matters Documents Past and Present of Zhongshan City (Di lunedì 6 dicembre 2021) - What makes Zhongshan City special? What makes it different? BEIJING, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Zhongshan is the birthplace of China's 1911 revolution that ended the country's thousands of years of imperial rule. The City is named after Dr. Sun Yat-sen who led the charge to change China's course of history. And decades on, he is still revered in the City as a visionary and a revolutionary. And whilst commemorating its Past, the City has taken his legacy to build its future by revolutionising its industries and transforming beyond just a historical City. From Food and Culture to Sightseeing and Technology, Zhongshan is now a modern and an inclusive City that's big on welcoming ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
