GEEKVAPE Signs Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement with PICC | with Coverage of up to 1 Billion Yuan

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 17, GEEKVAPE, a world-leading vape brands, ...

GEEKVAPE Signs Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement with PICC, with Coverage of up to 1 Billion Yuan

On November 17, GEEKVAPE, a world-leading vape brands, and People's Insurance Company of China (PICC), a Fortune Global 500 company, announced an International Warranty Service (IWS) Strategic Cooperation, whereby the two parties signed a product safety liability insurance policy with a Coverage of up to 1 Billion Yuan (approx. US$160 million). The partnership further highlighted GEEKVAPE's commitment to protecting the rights and interests of consumers as a consumer electronics brand. Product quality is fundamental to a company's survival, growth and success. For GEEKVAPE, product quality in particular is an inherent requirement of the company. ...
GEEKVAPE, a world-leading vape brands, and People's Insurance Company of China (PICC), a Fortune Global 500 company, announced an International Warranty Service (IWS) strategic cooperation, whereby ...

