VAST Data Simplifies and Secures Universal Storage for the Cyber Era

(Di mercoledì 20 ottobre 2021) These new features inOS V4 make it safer and simpler for enterprises to endtiering andmanagement complexity. 'The demands placed uponwithin today's modern business are ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : VAST Data

V4 Adds New Enterprise Features Including Ransomware Protection, Extended Security, Cloud - Based Management, andAnalytics NEW YORK-(BUSINESS WIRE)- #UniversalStorage -, the storage software company breaking decades - old tradeoffs, today introduced VASTOS version 4, its Universal Storage operating system, which provides a wide range of enterprise security ...They keep our specific needs in mind-whether it's how to generate insights from theamount ofin our networks or create targeting messaging that will resonate with specific subscriber ...