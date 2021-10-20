Mtv Emas 21 | Justin Bieber in vetta alle nomination Ecco i best italian act

(Di mercoledì 20 ottobre 2021)IN TESTADEGLI “MTV2021”, SEGUITO DA DOJA CAT, LIL NAS X, ED SHEERAN, OLIVIA RODRIGO E THE KID LAROI, PER LA 28^ EDIZIONE TRASMESSA A LIVELLO MONDIALE IL 14 NOVEMBRE DA BUDAPEST, UNGHERIA MTV ha annunciato oggi leper gli “MTV2021”, con il frontrunnerche si è aggiudicato ben ottopuò ambire ai premi per “Artist”, “Pop”, ben due “Song” per i suoi successi globali “Peaches” con Daniel Caesar e Giveon e “STAY” con The Kid LAROI, “Video” per “Peaches”, “Collaboration” insieme a The Kid LAROI e “Biggest Fans.” ...

Sono state annunciate le nomination per gli2021. A guidare la classifica con 8 nomination , è Justin Bieber. La sua candidatura è per i premi: 'Best Artist', 'Best Pop', due 'Best Song' (per 'Peaches' e 'Stay'), 'Best Video', 'Best ......su(canale Sky 131 e in streaming su NOW) e suMusic (canale Sky 132 e 704) dalle 21.00 . Dalle 20.00, invece, ti aspetta il pre show. Continua a seguirci per tutte le novità sugli! ...Gli 'MTV Emas 2021' si svolgeranno nel Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Ungheria e saranno in diretta su MTV domenica 14 novembre ...MTV ha annunciato le nomination per gli MTV Emas 2021, con Justin Bieber in testa e Aka7even candidato tra i 5 Best Italian Act.