EVERSANA and Intouch Group join forces, adding the premiere digital-first agency network to the market leader in next generation commercialization (Di mercoledì 20 ottobre 2021) CHICAGO and KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/
EVERSANA™, the pioneer of next generation commercial services to the global life sciences industry, and Intouch Group®, a full-service global agency network serving the pharmaceutical industry, today announced that they signed an agreement to incorporate Intouch's industry-leading creative and media services, enterprise solutions and data analytics into EVERSANA's fully integrated commercialization services platform. Together, the combined companies — with more than 40 global locations; 5,500 employees worldwide; and millions of dollars invested in digital transformation, data and analytics — are poised to deliver full-scale
