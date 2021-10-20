Lucca Comics & Games: il programma dell'area VideogamesIl collezionista Sandro Fratini : Orologi per 1 miliardo di euroHarry Potter : l’Hogwarts Express esiste davvero | CuriositàASUS Dual Radeon RX 6600 disponibile in ItaliaLA MANO DEL GIGANTE : Giant Hand of Vyrnwy in Galles | CuriositàGand Città in Belgio | CuriositàMitologia greca : ESCULAPIO e PAN | CuriositàTornese, Il sauro volante | CuriositàIl Monte Vinson : la montagna più alta dell'Antartide | CuriositàFilippa Lagerback : Qual è il nome della figlia avuta con Daniele ...Ultime Blog

EVERSANA and Intouch Group join forces | adding the premiere digital-first agency network to the market leader in next generation commercialization

CHICAGO and KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERSANA™, the pioneer of next generation ...

CHICAGO and KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/

EVERSANA™, the pioneer of next generation commercial services to the global life sciences industry, and Intouch Group®, a full-service global agency network serving the pharmaceutical industry, today announced that they signed an agreement to incorporate Intouch's industry-leading creative and media services, enterprise solutions and data analytics into EVERSANA's fully integrated commercialization services platform. Together, the combined companies — with more than 40 global locations; 5,500 employees worldwide; and millions of dollars invested in digital transformation, data and analytics — are poised to deliver full-scale ...
