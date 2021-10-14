RTX DAY in arrivo: sabato 16 ottobre in LombardiaLost in Random: stile artistico unico dai disegni scuri ai modelli in ...Arriva RICOCHET Anti-Cheat per Call of DutyFar Cry 6 Recensione PS4 ProIndia : Uccide la moglie con un cobra nel lettoGiulio Regeni : Comincia il processo per l'omicidio a RomaPlace Dauphine : La piazza dalla una curiosa forma triangolare | ...Aceto e Tartufo... lo sapevi che | CuriositàLa guerra di domani streaming : Chris Pratt | CuriositàThe Smiths : La band più influente degli anni Ottanta | CuriositàUltime Blog

5GAA shares latest C-V2X developments at ITS World Congress Hamburg | 5G will have the most revolutionary impact by reducing accidents and saving millions of lives

Hamburg, Germany, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 5G-powered vehicles are foreseen to hit the market this ...

5GAA shares latest C-V2X developments at ITS World Congress (Hamburg): "5G will have the most revolutionary impact by reducing accidents and saving millions of lives" (Di giovedì 14 ottobre 2021) Hamburg, Germany, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 5G-powered vehicles are foreseen to hit the market this year in Europe. More and more advanced vehicle-to-everything (V2X) use cases geared towards enhanced road safety, improved traffic efficiency, greener environmental impact and more comfortable driving are being deployed Worldwide on a large scale. The 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) and its members showed the latest developments during ITS World Congress in Hamburg. 5G-V2X spearheading the path to automated driving Today, the 5G-V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) technology already enables fully connected and automated mobility with LTE-V2X technology. Vehicles and infrastructure can exchange relevant information via LTE-V2X through ...
