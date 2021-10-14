5GAA shares latest C-V2X developments at ITS World Congress (Hamburg): "5G will have the most revolutionary impact by reducing accidents and saving millions of lives" (Di giovedì 14 ottobre 2021) Hamburg, Germany, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/
5G-powered vehicles are foreseen to hit the market this year in Europe. More and more advanced vehicle-to-everything (V2X) use cases geared towards enhanced road safety, improved traffic efficiency, greener environmental impact and more comfortable driving are being deployed Worldwide on a large scale. The 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) and its members showed the latest developments during ITS World Congress in Hamburg. 5G-V2X spearheading the path to automated driving Today, the 5G-V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) technology already enables fully connected and automated mobility with LTE-V2X technology. Vehicles and infrastructure can exchange relevant information via LTE-V2X through ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
5G-powered vehicles are foreseen to hit the market this year in Europe. More and more advanced vehicle-to-everything (V2X) use cases geared towards enhanced road safety, improved traffic efficiency, greener environmental impact and more comfortable driving are being deployed Worldwide on a large scale. The 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) and its members showed the latest developments during ITS World Congress in Hamburg. 5G-V2X spearheading the path to automated driving Today, the 5G-V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) technology already enables fully connected and automated mobility with LTE-V2X technology. Vehicles and infrastructure can exchange relevant information via LTE-V2X through ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : 5GAA sharesInnovazione: ministero firma due protocolli d'intesa con Esa e 5GAA - Il Sole 24 ORE Il Sole 24 ORE
5GAA sharesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : 5GAA shares