5GAA shares latest C-V2X developments at ITS World Congress Hamburg | 5G will have the most revolutionary impact by reducing accidents and saving millions of lives

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 14 ottobre 2021), Germany, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/5G-powered vehicles are foreseen to hit the market this year in Europe. More and more advanced vehicle-to-everything (V2X) use cases geared towards enhanced road safety, improved traffic efficiency, greener environmentaland more comfortable driving are being deployedwide on a large scale. The 5G Automotive Association () and its members showed theduring ITSin. 5G-V2X spearheading the path to automated driving Today, the 5G-V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) technology already enables fully connected and automated mobility with LTE-V2X technology. Vehicles and infrastructure can exchange relevant information via LTE-V2X through ...