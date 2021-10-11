Mavenir Names Dipesh Ranjan Senior Vice President and Head of Asia - Pacific Region (Di lunedì 11 ottobre 2021) ...cloud expert to lead go - to - market strategy and Mavenir's growth in APAC SINGAPORE-(BUSINESS WIRE)- Mavenir - the industry's only end - to - end cloud - native network software provider - today ...Leggi su 01net
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Mavenir Names
Mavenir Names Dipesh Ranjan Senior Vice President and Head of Asia - Pacific RegionPrior to Mavenir, Dipesh served nearly 15 years in key positions at Tata Communications before being named vice president and managing director, Asia - Pacific, Japan and India, for NetFoundry, a ...
Mavenir Names Dipesh Ranjan Senior Vice President and Head of Asia - Pacific RegionPrior to Mavenir, Dipesh served nearly 15 years in key positions at Tata Communications before being named vice president and managing director, Asia - Pacific, Japan and India, for NetFoundry, a ...
Reuters: Tim esclude Huawei dalla gara per l’appalto 5G. Ma Tim Brasil: nulla è stato ancora deciso Il Sole 24 ORE
Mavenir NamesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Mavenir Names