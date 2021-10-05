Knockout City: lancia la Stagione 3 - H@CKeDBlaze e le mega macchine: Piloti di Axle City Recensione PS4NVIDIA: il DLSS arriva per Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy e Alan ...D-Link presenta il nuovo Router EAGLE PRO AI AX1500Verbatim lancia due nuovi dispositivi di memoria esternaSerie Metroid: ecco gli esclusivi rapporti su Metroid DreadRecap del Tokyo Game Show 2021 per 505 GamesEPOS presenta le cuffie da gaming H6PRO CLOSED e H6PRO OPENAl via il rilascio di Windows 11: inizia una nuova era per PCVolvo XC40 Recharge, 100% elettrica. Come averla con formula Noleggio ...Ultime Blog

ADC Acquires Pinpoint Software | Continues to Expand Total Store Operations Platform

... Fla.-(BUSINESS WIRE)- #convenienceretail -Applied Data Corporation (ADC), the global market leader ...

ADC Acquires Pinpoint Software, Continues to Expand Total Store Operations Platform (Di martedì 5 ottobre 2021) ... Fla.-(BUSINESS WIRE)- #convenienceretail -Applied Data Corporation (ADC), the global market leader for its SaaS - based Total Store Operations Platform built for retailers , today announced that it ...
ADC Acquires Pinpoint Software, Continues to Expand Total Store Operations Platform

... retailers are faced with the challenge to reduce food waste while also driving sales, and that is where both ADC and Pinpoint come into play.' For nearly three decades, ADC has been a trusted ...

