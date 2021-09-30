Far Cry 6: colonna sonora originale ora disponibileGTA Online: ricompense triple nelle missioni di Lamar e nelle gare ...Terraria - L'aggiornamento Joruney's End è disponibile su consoleLanciato BlueStacks X (beta) primo servizio di cloud gaming per ...Wild Guns Reloaded - aperti i preordiniGiochi EA in streaming su GeForce NOWSUPER BOMBERMAN R ONLINE arriva il primo Battle EventTokyo Game Show 2021 - 505 Games presenta i suoi titolieFootball 2022 disponibile oraInsurgency: Sandstorm disponibile su consoleUltime Blog

L'approccio "One Health" descrive quel legame indissolubile che unisce la salute umana, quella animale ...

One Health, un patto di comunità. Persone, animali, ambiente (Di giovedì 30 settembre 2021) L’approccio “One Health” descrive quel legame indissolubile che unisce la salute umana, quella animale e quella dell’intero ecosistema. Per una piena ed effettiva tutela della salute globale sarà necessario definire politiche basate su un più ampio concetto di circolarità che tenga conto dei bisogni delle popolazioni più fragili e faccia leva sulla stretta relazione esistente tra la loro salute e l’ambiente in cui vivono. La pandemia, con la sua portata disruptive, ha fatto emergere l’importanza di definire nuove sinergie tra i sistemi di salute pubblica umana, animale ed ambientale al fine di poter prevenire l’insorgere di nuove emergenze sanitarie. Si tratta di una sfida che tutti i Paesi dovranno affrontare nel loro lavoro di definizione delle policy della salute del domani. Il G20 e il Pnrr riconoscono a pieno l’importanza di questa sfida che ...
Food and Health, la relazione tra cibo e salute diventa un nuovo Corso di Laurea

L'Università di Padova inaugura un corso di laurea completamente nuovo nel panorama nazionale e con pochi competitors a livello mondiale. Obiettivo: formare una figura professionale nuova, uno special ...

Parte da Milano l’appello mondiale per "città in salute"

E' partito da Milano l’appello mondiale per città in salute con la prima conferenza internazionale “Urban Resilience and One Health. Strategies for a post-pandemic vision for Cities” (UROH 2021), prom ...
