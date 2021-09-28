Hopium Announces 1000 Vehicles Booked and an On-Board Turnover of 120M € Expected by 2025 (Di martedì 28 settembre 2021) PARIS, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/
French car manufacturer Hopium, gladly reports the registration of the first 1,000 pre-orders for the Hopium M?china, its high-end hydrogen-powered sedan. This announcement follows the presentation in Paris on June 17th of Alpha 0, the first rolling prototype, which led to the opening of an order book for 1,000 numbered units. With an announced price from 120,000 euros, positioning the M?china in the mid-luxury market, the closing of this operation represents an on-Board Turnover of 120 million euros anticipated by 2025, Expected delivery date of the Vehicles. A strong signal for the company founded in 2019, with the ambition to be a technological showcase for hydrogen and reach one billion euros in sales by 2030. "I would like ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
