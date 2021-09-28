G-Darius HD Recensione PS4 Pro Siti comparatori: vantaggi e svantaggiVaccini Covid : da domani terza dose Rsa e over 80Cosa sono i portafusibili per cavo e a cosa servono?Troppo ubriaco : Nicolas Cage ubriaco cacciato da un bar di Las VegasTV SORRISI E CANZONI LANCIA IL NUOVO ALLEGATO CONSIGLI Il lato oscuro delle VPN gratuiteL'Oktoberfest arriva su Call of DutyMSI presenta il laptop Creator Z16 Hiroshi FujiwaraMia figlia ha avuto un infarto! Le lacrime di Sonia Bruganelli a ...Ultime Blog

Hopium Announces 1000 Vehicles Booked and an On-Board Turnover of 120M € Expected by 2025

PARIS, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- French car manufacturer Hopium, gladly reports the registration ...

French car manufacturer Hopium, gladly reports the registration of the first 1,000 pre-orders for the Hopium M?china, its high-end hydrogen-powered sedan. This announcement follows the presentation in Paris on June 17th of Alpha 0, the first rolling prototype, which led to the opening of an order book for 1,000 numbered units.   With an announced price from 120,000 euros, positioning the M?china in the mid-luxury market, the closing of this operation represents an on-Board Turnover of 120 million euros anticipated by 2025, Expected delivery date of the Vehicles. A strong signal for the company founded in 2019, with the ambition to be a technological showcase for hydrogen and reach one billion euros in sales by 2030.  "I would like ...
