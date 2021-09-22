Stanchezza fisica, quali rimedi mettere in pratica?The Sims 4 | rivelate la Roadmap, i Kit e il Season of SelvesUltime Covid, contagi e vittime crescono : Fiducia a Green pass bisCade da balcone hotel a Paraggi : morto turista UsaCome alleviare vari disturbi allo stomaco? Alcuni consigli contro ...Cotton compie 30 anni - grosse novità in arrivoUbisoft e Hamilton svelano la loro partnership per Far Cry 6PAW PATROL: Il Film dal 23/09 al cinema Gioco d'azzardo e intrattenimento in rete: si gioca sempre di più da ...Lucca Comics & Games 2021 - Presentato oggi il programma Ultime Blog

Xinhua Silk Road | 2021 Global AI Product & Application Expo kicks off in Suzhou to boost dev of AI industry

BEIJING, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 Global AI Product & Application Expo kicked off ...

Xinhua Silk Road: 2021 Global AI Product & Application Expo kicks off in Suzhou to boost dev. of AI industry (Di mercoledì 22 settembre 2021) BEIJING, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/

The 2021 Global AI Product &; Application Expo kicked off Thursday in Suzhou of east China'sJiangsu Province, focusing on the latest technological achievements and Applications of artificial intelligence (AI). The event will last to September 18, and "AI plus manufacturing", "AI plus medical", "AI plus finance", "AI plus cultural tourism" and other areas with local features of Suzhou will be highlighted. The opening ceremony for the 2021 Global AI Product &; Application Expo is held Thursday in Suzhou. More than 200 well-known enterprises and teams, ...
