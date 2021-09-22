Xinhua Silk Road: 2021 Global AI Product & Application Expo kicks off in Suzhou to boost dev. of AI industry (Di mercoledì 22 settembre 2021) BEIJING, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/
The 2021 Global AI Product &; Application Expo kicked off Thursday in Suzhou of east China'sJiangsu Province, focusing on the latest technological achievements and Applications of artificial intelligence (AI). The event will last to September 18, and "AI plus manufacturing", "AI plus medical", "AI plus finance", "AI plus cultural tourism" and other areas with local features of Suzhou will be highlighted. The opening ceremony for the 2021 Global AI Product &; Application Expo is held Thursday in Suzhou. More than 200 well-known enterprises and teams, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The 2021 Global AI Product &; Application Expo kicked off Thursday in Suzhou of east China'sJiangsu Province, focusing on the latest technological achievements and Applications of artificial intelligence (AI). The event will last to September 18, and "AI plus manufacturing", "AI plus medical", "AI plus finance", "AI plus cultural tourism" and other areas with local features of Suzhou will be highlighted. The opening ceremony for the 2021 Global AI Product &; Application Expo is held Thursday in Suzhou. More than 200 well-known enterprises and teams, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Xinhua Silk Road : China Zoomlion speeds up machinery cluster dev. with manufacturing park cons. in full swing
Xinhua Silk Road : 2021 Silk Road Maritime International Cooperation Forum held in Xiamen to boost maritime co-op
Xinhua Silk Road : Beijing Daxing rolls out preferential policies to bolster "two-zone" development
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Xinhua Silk
Xinhua Silk Road: Annual report on image of Suzhou city released to better tell Suzhou stories during 2021 AI Expo Thu.The report was released by the Jiangsu Center of Xinhua - run China Economic Information Service (CEIS) on the expo's future of smart media - themed sub - forum. It probes into the characteristics, ...
Xinhua Silk Road: China Zoomlion speeds up machinery cluster dev. with manufacturing park cons. in full swingBEIJING, Sept. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - The "smart industry city" project by Hunan - based Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (000157. SZ; 01157. HK) on Friday took off in full ...
Xinhua Silk Road Beijing Daxing rolls out preferential policies to bolster two-zone development Padova News
Xinhua SilkSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Xinhua Silk