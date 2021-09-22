Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 22 settembre 2021) BEIJING, Sept. 22,/PRNewswire/TheAIkicked off Thursday inof east China'sJiangsu Province, focusing on the latest technological achievements ands of artificial intelligence (AI). The event will last to September 18, and "AI plus manufacturing", "AI plus medical", "AI plus finance", "AI plus cultural tourism" and other areas with local features ofwill be highlighted. The opening ceremony for theAIis held Thursday in. More than 200 well-known enterprises and teams, ...