‘The Suicide Squad’ Star Joel Kinnaman Files for Restraining Order Against Model Who Accuses Him of Rape

“The Suicide Squad” Star Joel Kinnaman has filed for a temporary Restraining Order Against Model Bella ...

"The Suicide Squad" Star Joel Kinnaman has filed for a temporary Restraining Order Against Model Bella Davis, alleging that she has tried to "extort money" from him and has threatened physical harm to his family. Davis, a Swedish-Jamaican Model whose real name is Gabriella Magnusson, has accused Kinnaman of raping her in 2018 in New
