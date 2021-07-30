FIFA 22 trailer di gioco ufficialeFIFA 22: LELE ADANI É IL NUOVO COMMENTATORE TECNICOPlayStation 5 supera 10 milioni di unità vendute Back 4 Blood: nuovo trailer mostra l'azione co-op e PvPKnockout City: Disponibile la Stagione 2 Zuffa al CinemaLa Famiglia Addams: Caos in Casa nuovo trailer di giocoMario Draghi , Nuovo Cdm : scuola e i trasporti pubblici col Green ...Samsung presenta Odyssey Neo G9, il nuovo monitor gaming curvoASUS annuncia in Italia del monitor ProArt PA32UCG-KMass Effect Legendary Edition - Il tuo Shepard, le tue scelteUltime Blog

Matthew Loeb Re-Elected as IATSE President After Year of Turmoil

Matthew Loeb
Matthew D. Loeb was re-Elected to a fourth full term as international President of IATSE on Thursday,

Matthew Loeb Re-Elected as IATSE President After Year of Turmoil (Di venerdì 30 luglio 2021) Matthew D. Loeb was re-Elected to a fourth full term as international President of IATSE on Thursday, winning the post without opposition After a tumultuous Year for the entertainment union. Loeb has held the post for 13 Years. He was re-Elected by acclamation along with a slate of officers, including General Secretary-Treasurer James B. Wood L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.
