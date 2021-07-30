Matthew Loeb Re-Elected as IATSE President After Year of Turmoil (Di venerdì 30 luglio 2021) Matthew D. Loeb was re-Elected to a fourth full term as international President of IATSE on Thursday, winning the post without opposition After a tumultuous Year for the entertainment union. Loeb has held the post for 13 Years. He was re-Elected by acclamation along with a slate of officers, including General Secretary-Treasurer James B. Wood L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma
