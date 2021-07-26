(Di lunedì 26 luglio 2021) Thewill enable Theadvertisers to programmatically purchase digital out of home (DOOH) inventory on ascale via Solimar through theSSP MONTREAL, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/, thead tech leader in programmatic digital out of home (DOOH) advertising, has today announced a strategicThe, atechnology company that empowers buyers of digital advertising. The ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Hivestack Announces

Padova News

PARIS and MONTREAL, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Kinetic, the world's largest out of home buying and planning agency todayit's exclusive partnership in France with, the leading ...PARIS and MONTREAL, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Kinetic, the world's largest out of home buying and planning agency todayit's exclusive partnership in France with, the leading ...The partnership will enable The Trade Desk advertisers to programmatically purchase digital out of home (DOOH) inventory on a global scale via Solimar ...