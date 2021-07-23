Wipro Recognized as 2021 Microsoft Modernizing Applications Partner of the Year (Di venerdì 23 luglio 2021) (Nasdaq: PCTI), a leading global provider of wireless technology, announced today that it will release... Paystand Raises $50M Series C to Build the Future of Commercial Finance ...Leggi su 01net
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Wipro Recognized
Wipro Recognized as 2021 Microsoft Modernizing Applications Partner of the Year Business Wire Business Wire - 23 Luglio 2021 Continued leadership in driving business transformation ...
Zynga Certified as a 2021 Great Place to Work in the U.S.Continua a leggere Wipro Recognized as 2021 Microsoft Modernizing Applications Partner of the Year Business Wire Business Wire - 23 Luglio 2021 Continued leadership in driving business transformation ...
Wipro Recognized as 2021 Microsoft Modernizing Applications Partner of the YearWipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has won the 2021 Microsoft Partne ...
Wipro Wins Google Cloud Specialization Partner of the Year Award for Application DevelopmentWipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has received the 2020 Google Clou ...
