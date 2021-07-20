Veritas Technologies Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions for the 16th ... (Di martedì 20 luglio 2021) SANTA CLARA, Calif.-(BUSINESS WIRE)- Veritas Technologies , the global Leader in Enterprise data protection with NetBackup™, today announced it has been Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions - for the 16 th consecutive time. 1 As data dramatically increases across ...Leggi su 01net
Veritas Technologies Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions for the 16th ...SANTA CLARA, Calif.-(BUSINESS WIRE)- Veritas Technologies , the global leader in enterprise data protection with NetBackup™, today announced it has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and ...
HDT Automotive acquisirà Veritas AGVeritas giocherà un ruolo importante nell'espansione del nostro business globale, in particolare ... HDT Automotive è il risultato della fusione tra Huron e Dynamic Technologies. Nel 2017, Ardian, una ...
