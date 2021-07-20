BitMEX Introduces Altcoin and DeFi Basket Indices & Derivatives Contracts, First to be Available 24/7 on Fully Verified Platform (Di martedì 20 luglio 2021) MAHE, Seychelles, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/
BitMEX, one of the world's leading crypto Derivatives Platforms, today announced the launch of the BitMEX ALTMEX Basket Index (.BALTMEX) and the BitMEX DeFiMEX Basket Index (.BDeFiMEX), which track the performance of the top ten cryptocurrencies in the Altcoin and DeFi markets, respectively. BitMEX also introduced the ALTMEXUSD and DeFiMEXUSD Quanto Perpetual Swaps - innovative Derivatives ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
