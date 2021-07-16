Mattarella confers honours on Mancini and Azzurri

Irina Shayk in piazza per festeggiare Euro 2020... nessuno la ...A Milano sacerdote arrestato per abusi su minoriUn vampiro! Uccide 10 bambini e beve il loro sangueBethesda News: QuakeCon 2021 | QuakeCon at Home torna con dirette, ...Digital Bros annuncia la nascita di Supernova Games StudiosEcho Show 10 e Fire TV Stick divertimento e sicurezza della propria ...GeForce NOW: in arrivo sul servizio il 1.000° gioco per PCTURTLE BEACH: IL RECON CONTROLLER PER XBOX ORA DISPONIBILE ELECTRONIC ARTS E R&A CELEBRANO IL 150° OPEN IN EA SPORTS PGA TOURMILAN GAMES WEEK & CARTOOMICS 2021: SVELATE LE DATE DELL’EVENTO LIVE Ultime Blog

ROME, JUL 16 - President Sergio Mattarella on Friday conferred honours on Italy coach Roberto Mancini ...

Mattarella gave the Italy players and staff the Order of Merit of the Italian republic "as recognition of the sporting values and national spirit that animated the Italian victory at the European ...
ROME, JUL 16 - President Sergio Mattarella on Friday conferred honours on Italy coach Roberto Mancini and the Azzurri after their Euro 2020 victory over England on penalties at Wembley Sunday night. M ...
