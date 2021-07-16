Mattarella confers honours on Mancini and Azzurri

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Mattarella confers

Yahoo Notizie

gave the Italy players and staff the Order of Merit of the Italian republic "as recognition of the sporting values and national spirit that animated the Italian victory at the European ...ROME, JUL 16 - President Sergio Mattarella on Friday conferred honours on Italy coach Roberto Mancini and the Azzurri after their Euro 2020 victory over England on penalties at Wembley Sunday night. M ...