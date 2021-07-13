Govt tracking Michele Colosio killing in Mexico (Di martedì 13 luglio 2021) Italy’s embassy in Mexico, “in close liaison with the foreign ministry”, is following the case of 42-year-old aid worker Michele Colosio, who was killed in southern Chiapas state, the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. “The Embassy is in contact with the Mexican police authorities in order to keep up with developments in the case and with the victim’s family, to whom it is providing the maximum assistance,” said the statement. Colosio, a radiologist the town Borgosatollo in northern Italy, was reported to have been slain on Sunday in the city of San Cristobal de Las Casas. The association ...Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Govt tracking
Govt tracking case of Italian girl taken to RussiaItaly is working to bring home a four - year - old girl from the southern town of Teggiano whose mother took her to Russia in 2018 and it is "closely following" the case, foreign minister Luigi Di ...
Govt tracking case of Italian girl taken to RussiaItaly is working to bring home a four - year - old girl from the southern town of Teggiano whose mother took her to Russia in 2018 and it is "closely following" the case, foreign minister Luigi Di ...
Govt trackingSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Govt tracking