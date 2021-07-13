Era in scooter con il nipotino : Matteo Anastasio ucciso durante i ...Euro2020 Italia Inghilterra : Gli sportivi calciatori inglesi si ...Posso risparmiare sull’assicurazione auto?SCALA L'APICE DEL MOTORSPORT IN F1 2021: TRAILER DI LANCIOPass esplosivi di Red Dead Online pensati per i banditiLewis Hamilton e Max Verstappen in testa al gruppo - Rivelate le ...Trasloco economico e senza stress: la guidaLa Malattia segreta di Raffaella Carrà : la confessione di Milly ...Denise Pipitone : interrogato per ore l'ex fidanzato di Jessica ...Massimo Cacciari contro Renzi e Letta : Gli ha umiliati!Ultime Blog

Govt tracking Michele Colosio killing in Mexico

Govt tracking
Italy’s embassy in Mexico, “in close liaison with the foreign ministry”, is following the case of ...

Commenta
Govt tracking Michele Colosio killing in Mexico (Di martedì 13 luglio 2021) Italy’s embassy in Mexico, “in close liaison with the foreign ministry”, is following the case of 42-year-old aid worker Michele Colosio, who was killed in southern Chiapas state, the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.  “The Embassy is in contact with the Mexican police authorities in order to keep up with developments in the case and with the victim’s family, to whom it is providing the maximum assistance,” said the statement.  Colosio, a radiologist the town Borgosatollo in northern Italy, was reported to have been slain on Sunday in the city of San Cristobal de Las Casas.   The association ...
